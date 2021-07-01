Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperatures in Quetta and Ziarat were recorded at 17.5 degrees centigrade and 09.8 degrees centigrade respectively while Loralai received rain on Wednesday.

However, strong wind is expected in western and south western parts of the province.