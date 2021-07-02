UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:28 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19.0 degrees centigrade and 10.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

However, rain-strong winds-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Musakhel, Barkhan and its adjoining areas.

More Stories From Weather

