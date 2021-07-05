Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18.0 degrees centigrade and 10.

5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, rain-strong winds-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Duki, Barkhan, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Lehri, Quetta, Bolan, Jaffarabad, Gwadar and its adjoining areas.

While rain received in Kohlu, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai and Quetta districts.