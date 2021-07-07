UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:39 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.0 degrees centigrade and 10.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

However, rain was received in Ziarat, Kalat and Quetta districts.

