Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21 degrees centigrade and 10 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

Barkhan and Ziarat districts received rain.

Rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Mushakhel, Barkhan, Ziartat, Sib, Harnai, Loralai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kachi, Awaran, Lasbella and its adjoining areas during next 24 hours.