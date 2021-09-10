Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

UrduPoint.com

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21.0 degrees centigrade and 10.

8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

While,rain received Barkhan, Khuzdar and Uthal districts.

However, rain-strong wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Mushakhel, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Ziartat, Sibi, Harnai, Loralai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kachi, Awaran, Lasbella and its adjoining areas for next 24 hours.

