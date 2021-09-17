UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:49 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 )

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.5 degrees centigrade and 7.4 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

