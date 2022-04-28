UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 16.0 degrees centigrade and 10.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

