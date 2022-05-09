UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 17.5 degrees centigrade and 9.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Dist admin continues action against hike in chicke ..

Dist admin continues action against hike in chicken meat prices

1 minute ago
 NAB launched inquiry into Billion Trees Tsunami Pr ..

NAB launched inquiry into Billion Trees Tsunami Programme: NA told

1 minute ago
 Hashim sees vast SMEs scope in Tharparkar

Hashim sees vast SMEs scope in Tharparkar

1 minute ago
 Sindh CM, Fed minister discuss wheat requirements ..

Sindh CM, Fed minister discuss wheat requirements to ensure food security

1 minute ago
 Biden Administration to Lift US Steel Tariffs on U ..

Biden Administration to Lift US Steel Tariffs on Ukraine for One Year- Commerce ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court asks PM to review appointment ..

Islamabad High Court asks PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.