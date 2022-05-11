UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 10:32 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20.0 degrees centigrade and16.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Wednesday.

