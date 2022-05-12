UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 08:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19.0 degrees centigrade and 12.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

