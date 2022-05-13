UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 09:48 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 13.0 degrees centigrade and 14.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Friday.

