Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.5 degrees centigrade and 08.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.