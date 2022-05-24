Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.5 degrees centigrade and 5.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

While, gusty, dust rising winds is also expected in southern areas of the province during afternoon for next 24 hours.