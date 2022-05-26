UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 11:15 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 16.5 degrees centigrade and7.8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

