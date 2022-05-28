UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 17.0 degrees centigrade and 9.3 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz imposes ban on rallie ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz imposes ban on rallies in Greater Iqbal Park

2 minutes ago
 Climate change casts adverse impacts on mangoes pr ..

Climate change casts adverse impacts on mangoes production this year: Sherry

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain ..

Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's defense becomes invincible due to nucl ..

Pakistan's defense becomes invincible due to nuclear tests on May 28: Salman Kh ..

2 minutes ago
 DC for collective efforts to eradicate polio

DC for collective efforts to eradicate polio

5 minutes ago
 Firecracker dealer held during crackdown

Firecracker dealer held during crackdown

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.