Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 12.5 degrees centigrade and 5.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

