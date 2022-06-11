UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.5 degrees centigrade and 12.1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Man held for displaying weapons on social media

Man held for displaying weapons on social media

33 seconds ago
 Rs. 3.27mln scholarship distributed among 111 mino ..

Rs. 3.27mln scholarship distributed among 111 minority students

34 seconds ago
 Punjab to present annual budget on June 13

Punjab to present annual budget on June 13

36 seconds ago
 Five injured in land dispute, police arrests five ..

Five injured in land dispute, police arrests five accused

3 minutes ago
 Man, son shot dead in Lahore

Man, son shot dead in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Provincial budget to focus on maximum relief to ma ..

Provincial budget to focus on maximum relief to masses: Chief Minister

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.