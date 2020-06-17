Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather along with gusty winds for respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Harnai, Chaghi, Awaran and Bolan district for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather along with gusty winds for respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Harnai, Chaghi, Awaran and Bolan district for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 16.0 degree centigrade and 11.3 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.