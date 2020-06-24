Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 25.0 degree centigrade and 14.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.