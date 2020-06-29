UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:56 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20.5 degree centigrade and 14.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

