Hot, dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.1 degree centigrade and 26.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 65 per cent at 8 am and 36 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:55 am and set at 18:27 pm tomorrow.