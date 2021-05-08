Hot, dry weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.4 degree centigrade and 26.9 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 40 per cent at 8 am and 20 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:23 am and set at 18:57 pm tomorrow.