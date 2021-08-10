UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:29 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a hot and dry weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a hot and dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 40 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Names of suspects placed on ECL

Names of suspects placed on ECL

9 minutes ago
 Over 5 thousand cops to perform security duties in ..

Over 5 thousand cops to perform security duties in Muharram

20 seconds ago
 Finance, planning committee of UAD approves over 1 ..

Finance, planning committee of UAD approves over 1,000 jobs

23 seconds ago
 UN regains access to refugee camps in Tigray

UN regains access to refugee camps in Tigray

24 seconds ago
 Huge force struggling to contain Greek fires

Huge force struggling to contain Greek fires

26 seconds ago
 Russia to Exhibit New Armored Ambulance Vehicle at ..

Russia to Exhibit New Armored Ambulance Vehicle at Army-2021 Forum in Novosibirs ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.