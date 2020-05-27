UrduPoint.com
Hot & Dry Weather Forecast For City During Next 24 Hour

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:06 PM

Hot and dry weather is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

Meteorological department said that hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while very hot in central and southern districts.

On the Thursday, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, very hot in central and southern districts. While rain- wind-thunderstorm is also expected in potohar region, Sargodha and Gujranwala.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 44 & 28 centigrade respectively on Wednesday.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Westerlywave is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Thursday and may persist till Sunday.

