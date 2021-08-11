UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:54 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a hot and dry weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast a hot and dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

