Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For City Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:12 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for city Lahore

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is still affecting different parts of the country.

The Meteorological department said that light rain and thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, D.G Khan, R.Y.Khan, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur during night time on Friday.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperature was recordedas 37 degrees celsius and 23 degrees celsius, respectively.

