Hot, dry weather forecast for city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.5 degree centigrade and 27.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 71 per cent at 8 am and 35 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 05:55 am and set at 18:26 pm tomorrow.