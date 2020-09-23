UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For City Multan

Wed 23rd September 2020

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.1 degree centigrade and 27.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 56 per cent at 8 am and 35 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:02 am and set at 18:10 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Weather

