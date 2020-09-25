Hot, dry weather forecast for city Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.2 degree centigrade and 26.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 60 per cent at 8 am and 31 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:03 am and set at 18:08 pm tomorrow.