UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:19 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Lahore

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in the city and most parts of the Punjab province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in the city and most parts of the Punjab province during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/ rain with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions during this period.

In the city, maximum temperature was recorded as 43 degree Celsius on Thursday.

According to synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country which was likely to move northeastward during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Ta ..

26 seconds ago

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck in Gulf ..

28 seconds ago

Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors in An-32 Ai ..

31 seconds ago

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

5 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.