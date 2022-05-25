Hot, dry weather forecast for most KP

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that hot and dry weather was expected to prevail in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that hot and dry weather was expected to prevail in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said there were also chances that the day time temperatures was likely to gradually increase 4 to 6 C during next 2 - 3 days.

The maximum temperature recorded in the province on Wednesday was 37�C in Dera Ismail Khan.