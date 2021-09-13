Hot, dry weather forecast for most parts of KP

Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to a daily morning report of the regional meteorological centre Peshawar dry weather was prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred in Kurram and Buner districts.