Hot, dry weather forecast for Multan

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The local Met Office on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 43.0 degree centigrade and 26.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 44 per cent at 8 am and 18 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:15 am and set at 19:06 pm on Friday.