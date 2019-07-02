UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Punjab

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 09:34 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Punjab

The Met office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Punjab including provincial capital during the next couple of days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Met office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Punjab including provincial capital during the next couple of days.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded at 42 degrees celsius and 31 degrees celsius, respectively.

The health experts advised the people of southern Punjab to take all precautionary measures to avoid dehydration, abstain from hot or sugary drinks.

Agriculture experts advised the farmers to irrigate their crops as per schedule to avoid harmful effects of weather for crops.

