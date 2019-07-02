Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Punjab
Tue 02nd July 2019 | 09:34 PM
The Met office has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Punjab including provincial capital during the next couple of days
On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded at 42 degrees celsius and 31 degrees celsius, respectively.
The health experts advised the people of southern Punjab to take all precautionary measures to avoid dehydration, abstain from hot or sugary drinks.
Agriculture experts advised the farmers to irrigate their crops as per schedule to avoid harmful effects of weather for crops.