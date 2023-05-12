UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 08:07 PM



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty winds are predicted to prevail in the afternoon. Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

