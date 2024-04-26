Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 07:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, dust raising/gusty winds are expected during afternoon. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
