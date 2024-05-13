Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 07:03 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during next 24 hours

However, day temperatures are predicted to gradually rise in the plain areas.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

