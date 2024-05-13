Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 07:03 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during next 24 hours.
However, day temperatures are predicted to gradually rise in the plain areas.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
