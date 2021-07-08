UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

The Met Office on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met Office on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 23.0 degrees centigrade and 10.8 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Boeing Wins $321.6Mln Contract With UK to Service ..

6 minutes ago

Spanish Court Names Oil Firm Repsol, CaixaBank as ..

6 minutes ago

CSTO Joint Headquarters Chief Highly Appreciates R ..

6 minutes ago

NAB files appeals against Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Is ..

6 minutes ago

Six injure in roof collapse incident

12 minutes ago

RAK Ruler honours Lt. General Saif Al Sha’far

2 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.