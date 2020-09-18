Hot, dry weather forecast in city

The Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 38 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, on Friday.