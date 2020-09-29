Hot & Dry Weather Forecast In City Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.
According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.
Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 36 and 23 degrees centigrade respectively on Tuesday.