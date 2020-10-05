Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

The Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded36 centigrade and 21 centigrade, respectively in the city.