Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 36 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, on Friday.