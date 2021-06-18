Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

The Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Murree and its surrounding areas.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Moist currents are penetrating in lower Sindh.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 39 and 27 degrees centigrade respectively on Friday.