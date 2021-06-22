UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast In City Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:05 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

The Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, dust raising winds is expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur in afternoon.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 41 and 29 degrees centigrade respectively, on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Multan Weather Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan’s evening light and sound show: A ..

21 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives, infects 517 others ..

1 minute ago

No signs of tortures found on body of Usman Kakar ..

1 minute ago

Chinese FM to preside over Asia Pacific high level ..

1 minute ago

Homeopathic doctors sensitized about population we ..

28 minutes ago

Social Welfare Dept, Lahore police to rehabilitate ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.