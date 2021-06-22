Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, dust raising winds is expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur in afternoon.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 41 and 29 degrees centigrade respectively, on Tuesday.