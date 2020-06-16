Hot, dry weather forecast in City Lahore

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The Meteorological Department said that dust-raising winds were expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan in the second part of the day.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 42 and 28 Celsius, respectively on Tuesday.