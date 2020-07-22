Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

However, rain is expected in Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Narowal and Gujranwala during evening/night time on Wednesday.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan.

Weak monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating in central/southern parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 33 & 25 centigrade respectivelyon Wednesday.