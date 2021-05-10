Hot, dry weather forecast in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Meteorological Department Monday forecast hot and dry weather in the Sindh metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological Department Monday forecast hot and dry weather in the Sindh metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in Karachi was expected to remain between 36 to 38 C on Tuesday, a Met Office official said.

The official said very hot and dry weather was expected in Karachi like most parts of the province during day time. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm was expected at a few places in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Mercury in Karachi on Monday touched 36 C while relative humidity was recorded 61 percent.