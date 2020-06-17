Hot, dry weather forecast in most parts

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday.

While very hot weather is expected in central and southern parts (Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over in most parts of country, while very hot in central and southern parts.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Jacobabad 51, Dadu, Larkana and Sibbi 50.