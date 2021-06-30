UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot & Dry Weather Forecast In Northern Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:04 PM

Hot & dry weather forecast in northern Sindh

Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the northern Sindh on Wednesday while local Met office predicted hot weather for the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the northern Sindh on Wednesday while local Met office predicted hot weather for the next 24 hours.

Met officials also predicted that very hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over all districts of northern Sindh. Wednesday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jaccababad where mercury reached up to 50C while in Sukkur it was 47.5C.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

8 minutes ago

Putin's phone-in hit by 'cyberattacks'

3 minutes ago

DC reviews anti dengue arrangements

3 minutes ago

Secretary health inaugurates drive against Hepatit ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus Demands to Cease Activities of Goethe-Inst ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Authorizes Second Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine f ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.