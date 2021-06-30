Hot & dry weather forecast in northern Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the northern Sindh on Wednesday while local Met office predicted hot weather for the next 24 hours.

Met officials also predicted that very hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over all districts of northern Sindh. Wednesday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jaccababad where mercury reached up to 50C while in Sukkur it was 47.5C.